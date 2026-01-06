Left Menu

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

The US has seized control of Venezuelan oil resources after President Trump ordered military intervention to remove President Nicolas Maduro. Historically, Venezuela's vast oil wealth has been a pivotal factor in US relations, marked by investment, political tension, and economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:06 IST
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a dramatic military intervention, US special forces have seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, marking a significant shift in the US-Venezuela relationship. President Donald Trump declared that the US, now in control, aims to revitalize Venezuela's oil sector for economic gain.

Venezuela holds the world's largest oil reserves, a critical factor in the evolving US foreign policy under President Trump. Historically, US companies have extensively invested in Venezuela's oil industry, despite political tensions and nationalization policies that reshaped control over these valuable resources.

With Maduro's removal, Venezuela's future remains uncertain. The country, plagued by economic challenges and political divisions, faces a new chapter amid ongoing US involvement. This engagement highlights the intersection of global political strategies and substantial economic interests.

TRENDING

1
Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

Global Stocks Climb Amid Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

 Global
2
US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

US-Venezuela Power Play: Trump's Strategic Overture

 Australia
3
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
4
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026