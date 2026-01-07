BJP's Historic Rhetoric: Nehru's Alleged Somnath Bias

The BJP has launched a scathing critique of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, over his alleged reluctance to rebuild the Somnath Temple after India's independence. In a series of posts, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Nehru of engaging in appeasement politics.

Trivedi cited letters between Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's then Prime Minister, arguing that Nehru prioritized Pakistan's sentiments over India's cultural heritage. Nehru's correspondence allegedly downplayed the significance of the Somnath Temple, a move Trivedi described as "blind appeasement."

The BJP claims this mindset aligns with current Congress ideologies, asserting the need for India to shed the lingering impact of what Narendra Modi terms "Macaulay's mindset" and stresses the country's need for a unified national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)