BJP's Historic Rhetoric: Nehru's Alleged Somnath Bias

BJP reignites the controversy over Jawaharlal Nehru's stance on the Somnath Temple, alleging Nehru's resistance to its reconstruction post-independence as a consequence of his appeasement politics toward Pakistan, criticizing his letters and ideology in contrast with Modi's vision of a unified India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:22 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a scathing critique of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, over his alleged reluctance to rebuild the Somnath Temple after India's independence. In a series of posts, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Nehru of engaging in appeasement politics.

Trivedi cited letters between Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan's then Prime Minister, arguing that Nehru prioritized Pakistan's sentiments over India's cultural heritage. Nehru's correspondence allegedly downplayed the significance of the Somnath Temple, a move Trivedi described as "blind appeasement."

The BJP claims this mindset aligns with current Congress ideologies, asserting the need for India to shed the lingering impact of what Narendra Modi terms "Macaulay's mindset" and stresses the country's need for a unified national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

