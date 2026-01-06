Supreme Court's Pivotal Cases: Weighing Presidential Powers, Civil Rights, and More

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a range of significant cases that address issues from presidential powers to social rights. This term, which began in October and concludes in June, includes cases on tariffs, birthright citizenship, and voting rights among others.

One crucial case questions the legality of Trump's tariffs under a 1977 law, while another examines his directive on birthright citizenship, pivotal to immigration policies. The court will also assess Louisiana's electoral map, scrutinizing its implications under the Voting Rights Act.

The justices are similarly addressing cases involving the Federal Reserve and the Federal Trade Commission, with potential impacts on executive power. Additionally, matters of civil rights concerning transgender athletes, gun usage, and LGBT conversion therapy are under review, reflecting wide-ranging societal implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)