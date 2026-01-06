Rajasthan BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'VB-G RAM G Act' Opposition

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Tuesday criticized the Congress party for opposing the 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar Aur Aajeevika Mission Act' (VB-G RAM G Act), alleging their objection stems from the name's association with Lord Ram.

Addressing reporters, Rathore claimed the Congress was creating controversy over the employment and livelihood mission's nomenclature, highlighting a pattern of the party renaming schemes to favor the Nehru-Gandhi family in the past.

Rathore emphasized the BJP's commitment to village development and employment, asserting these initiatives reflect the government's broader vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He accused Rajasthan Congress MPs of misusing funds, deeming it a betrayal of their constituencies' trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)