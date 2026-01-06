Left Menu

Rajasthan BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'VB-G RAM G Act' Opposition

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore criticizes Congress for opposing the 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar Aur Aajeevika Mission Act', citing their alleged issue with the name Lord Ram. He accuses Congress of renaming welfare schemes for political gain, emphasizing BJP's focus on village welfare and employment.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:01 IST
Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Tuesday criticized the Congress party for opposing the 'Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Rozgar Aur Aajeevika Mission Act' (VB-G RAM G Act), alleging their objection stems from the name's association with Lord Ram.

Addressing reporters, Rathore claimed the Congress was creating controversy over the employment and livelihood mission's nomenclature, highlighting a pattern of the party renaming schemes to favor the Nehru-Gandhi family in the past.

Rathore emphasized the BJP's commitment to village development and employment, asserting these initiatives reflect the government's broader vision for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He accused Rajasthan Congress MPs of misusing funds, deeming it a betrayal of their constituencies' trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

