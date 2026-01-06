Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Heated Telangana Assembly Debate

In the Telangana Assembly, a contentious debate unfolded between the AIMIM and BJP regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission. Criticisms arose from opposition parties and minority communities concerned about potential voter disenfranchisement, while government officials assured fair practices.

Updated: 06-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:13 IST
Tensions flared in the Telangana Assembly as AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, clashed with the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise, overseen by the Election Commission, has been criticized by opposition parties and minority groups for allegedly risking disenfranchisement of legitimate Muslim voters.

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed concerns about the opaque nature of the SIR process. He called for an all-party meeting to address the matter, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and fairness in the electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, linked SIR to broader political issues like the CAA and NRC.

In defense, BJP and state officials assured that the SIR aims to remove fake votes impartially. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu promised that no eligible voter would be excluded under the revised electoral guidelines, highlighting the ongoing effort to ensure fairness and transparency.

