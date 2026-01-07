Left Menu

BJP's High-Stakes Alliances Spark Controversy in Maharashtra

The BJP has formed post-poll alliances with the Congress and AIMIM in Maharashtra's municipal councils, drawing criticism and disciplinary warnings from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Despite being allies in the state government, these local collaborations have stirred controversy, highlighting political pragmatism over ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:58 IST
BJP's High-Stakes Alliances Spark Controversy in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the BJP has entered post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in several Maharashtra municipal councils. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly rejected these collaborations, emphasizing that they violate the party's organizational principles and warrant disciplinary action.

These alliances, including the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' and 'Akot Vikas Manch,' were formed to gain control in Ambernath and Akot. This strategic move, intended to ensure stable administration, has sidelined ally Shiv Sena, causing further friction within the state's political landscape.

While the BJP secured victories in council presidencies through these alliances, the partnerships have been criticized as opportunistic, highlighting a shift towards political pragmatism at the expense of ideological consistency in Maharashtra's dynamic political environment.

TRENDING

1
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
2
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India
3
Australia Battles Severe Heatwave: Health Warnings and Fire Hazards

Australia Battles Severe Heatwave: Health Warnings and Fire Hazards

 Australia
4
France's Strategic Response to US Greenland Ambitions

France's Strategic Response to US Greenland Ambitions

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026