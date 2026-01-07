BJP's High-Stakes Alliances Spark Controversy in Maharashtra

In a surprising turn of events, the BJP has entered post-poll alliances with rivals Congress and AIMIM in several Maharashtra municipal councils. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has firmly rejected these collaborations, emphasizing that they violate the party's organizational principles and warrant disciplinary action.

These alliances, including the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' and 'Akot Vikas Manch,' were formed to gain control in Ambernath and Akot. This strategic move, intended to ensure stable administration, has sidelined ally Shiv Sena, causing further friction within the state's political landscape.

While the BJP secured victories in council presidencies through these alliances, the partnerships have been criticized as opportunistic, highlighting a shift towards political pragmatism at the expense of ideological consistency in Maharashtra's dynamic political environment.