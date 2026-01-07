AIADMK Chief Warns Against Election Ticket Scams

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a stern warning to party members about scammers posing as intermediaries, offering election tickets for a price. He alerted cadres to this fraudulent activity as it could harm the party's reputation.

Palaniswami reiterated that eligibility would be the sole criterion for ticket allocation, urging party members not to fall prey to false promises. The Party Election Committee will select candidates purely on merit, he clarified.

With interviews commencing on January 9, Palaniswami stressed the importance of submitting applications and advised applicants to trust the process and present their original receipts during evaluations.