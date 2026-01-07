Left Menu

Echoes of Nandigram: A Turning Point in West Bengal Politics

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, honors anti-land acquisition protesters killed in 2007's Nandigram firing. The event marked a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape, aiding the decline of the Left Front. Both BJP and TMC commemorate Martyrs' Day annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:01 IST
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, paid tribute on Wednesday to those who lost their lives during the anti-land acquisition protests in Nandigram back in 2007.

In a message posted on X, the BJP leader expressed his respects on 'Shaheed Tarpan Diwas,' marking the tragic events of January 7, 2007, when a government firing during protests against farmland acquisition for a chemical hub killed at least three people.

The incident sparked widespread unrest in West Bengal and is often seen as a pivotal moment leading to the downfall of the Left Front government. Observances by both BJP and local TMC members recognized Martyrs' Day with events near the Bhanga Bera Bridge in remembrance of those who died.

(With inputs from agencies.)

