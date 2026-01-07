Left Menu

Concrete Progress: Ukraine's New Diplomatic Push

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's new chief of staff, announced significant progress in peace and security discussions with allies in Paris. While specific details remain confidential, Budanov emphasized that Ukrainian national interests are being prioritized. The talks, now in their second day, are focused on post-war security guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:01 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's newly appointed chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, announced tangible advancements in discussions regarding peace and post-war security with allies in Paris. The dialogues have extended into a second day, promising potential breakthroughs.

Budanov, maintaining a strategic stance, communicated via Telegram that the talks are aligning with national interests, although he refrained from sharing detailed specifics due to confidentiality.

He reassured the public that Ukrainian priorities are at the forefront, signaling a proactive approach to securing the nation's future post-conflict.

