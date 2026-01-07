Ukraine's newly appointed chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, announced tangible advancements in discussions regarding peace and post-war security with allies in Paris. The dialogues have extended into a second day, promising potential breakthroughs.

Budanov, maintaining a strategic stance, communicated via Telegram that the talks are aligning with national interests, although he refrained from sharing detailed specifics due to confidentiality.

He reassured the public that Ukrainian priorities are at the forefront, signaling a proactive approach to securing the nation's future post-conflict.