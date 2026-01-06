Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli-Somaliland Relations Stir Controversy with Somalia

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's visit to Somaliland has sparked tensions, with Somalia denouncing Israel's recognition of Somaliland's independence as a violation of sovereignty. Saar's trip aims to enhance bilateral ties and mutual recognition, despite allegations of interference and geopolitical complexities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:06 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli-Somaliland Relations Stir Controversy with Somalia
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's visit to Somaliland on Tuesday has stirred controversy, coming just days after Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. This move has been condemned by Somalia, which views it as a serious breach of its sovereignty.

During his visit, Saar held discussions with Somaliland's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, focusing on the future of Israel-Somaliland relations. In a show of diplomatic gesture, President Abdullahi accepted an invitation to visit Israel, indicating strengthening ties between the two regions.

The visit also drew criticism from Somalia's foreign ministry, describing it as unacceptable interference. The geopolitical implications of Israel's recognition are vast, promising cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology, and security, yet fueling regional tensions amid ongoing conflicts in the broader Middle Eastern region.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

Revival of Indian Super League: A Fresh Start for Indian Football

 India
2
New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

 India
3
Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

Record Cannabis Bust Seizes 50 kg at Colombo Airport

 Sri Lanka
4
Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

Mass Deletions in UP Draft Voter List Spark Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026