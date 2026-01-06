Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli-Somaliland Relations Stir Controversy with Somalia

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's visit to Somaliland on Tuesday has stirred controversy, coming just days after Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. This move has been condemned by Somalia, which views it as a serious breach of its sovereignty.

During his visit, Saar held discussions with Somaliland's president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, focusing on the future of Israel-Somaliland relations. In a show of diplomatic gesture, President Abdullahi accepted an invitation to visit Israel, indicating strengthening ties between the two regions.

The visit also drew criticism from Somalia's foreign ministry, describing it as unacceptable interference. The geopolitical implications of Israel's recognition are vast, promising cooperation in areas such as agriculture, technology, and security, yet fueling regional tensions amid ongoing conflicts in the broader Middle Eastern region.