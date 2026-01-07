Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Silent Invasion' in Mumbai

Political rhetoric is heating up as Mumbai nears its civic body elections. City BJP President Ameet Satam contends that a silent demographic shift is underway in the city, citing an influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants as a main culprit.

Satam has pointed fingers at opponents, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He claims that political backing has facilitated the rise of illegal slums in key areas, bringing with it significant demographic changes.

As the elections loom, the BJP remains vocal about concerns over the future of Mumbai's cultural fabric, suggesting that a panicked demographic shift could potentially jeopardize the city's security and development.