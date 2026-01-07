Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Silent Invasion' in Mumbai
With Mumbai civic body polls approaching, BJP's Ameet Satam has accused political groups of enabling Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements, altering the city's demographics. He targeted Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) for alleged complicity in illegal slum growth, raising national security and demographic concerns ahead of elections.
- Country:
- India
Political rhetoric is heating up as Mumbai nears its civic body elections. City BJP President Ameet Satam contends that a silent demographic shift is underway in the city, citing an influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants as a main culprit.
Satam has pointed fingers at opponents, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He claims that political backing has facilitated the rise of illegal slums in key areas, bringing with it significant demographic changes.
As the elections loom, the BJP remains vocal about concerns over the future of Mumbai's cultural fabric, suggesting that a panicked demographic shift could potentially jeopardize the city's security and development.
ALSO READ
BJP-led Mahayuti will deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis at campaign rally for civic polls.
Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Player's IPL Participation
Man Beaten on False Suspicions of Being Bangladeshi in Bihar
BJP Leader Calls for Ban on Bangladeshi Cricketers in IPL Due to Diplomatic Tensions
Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Selection of Bangladeshi Player for IPL 2026