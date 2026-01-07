Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Silent Invasion' in Mumbai

With Mumbai civic body polls approaching, BJP's Ameet Satam has accused political groups of enabling Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements, altering the city's demographics. He targeted Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) for alleged complicity in illegal slum growth, raising national security and demographic concerns ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged 'Silent Invasion' in Mumbai
Ameet Satam
  • Country:
  • India

Political rhetoric is heating up as Mumbai nears its civic body elections. City BJP President Ameet Satam contends that a silent demographic shift is underway in the city, citing an influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants as a main culprit.

Satam has pointed fingers at opponents, particularly targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He claims that political backing has facilitated the rise of illegal slums in key areas, bringing with it significant demographic changes.

As the elections loom, the BJP remains vocal about concerns over the future of Mumbai's cultural fabric, suggesting that a panicked demographic shift could potentially jeopardize the city's security and development.

TRENDING

1
Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

Win a Luxurious Getaway to Phuket with Glow by Kirtilals Jewelry Campaign

 India
2
European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

European Stocks Digest U.S.-Venezuela Deal Amid Global Uncertainties

 Global
3
Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

Italy Advocates for Fertilizer Duty Exemption in Mercosur Trade Talks

 Belgium
4
Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

Shreyanka Patil: A Comeback Tale of Grit and Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026