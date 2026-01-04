Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for Ban on Bangladeshi Cricketers in IPL Due to Diplomatic Tensions

Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh advocated for the exclusion of Bangladeshi cricketers from the IPL, similar to the ban on Pakistani players. The BCCI has released Kolkata Knight Riders' player Mustafizur Rahman, echoing Ghosh's sentiments demanding early elections and stability in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:17 IST
Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking political statement, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has called for Bangladeshi players to be banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ghosh's comments align with the IPL exclusion of Pakistani players, amid recent diplomatic strains.

His remarks came as the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 lineup. The decision reflects increasing tensions between the two nations over alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ghosh emphasized the need for early elections and restoration of order in Bangladesh, advocating for peace and reduced border tensions. Additionally, the BCCI has allowed KKR to seek a replacement for Rahman in the upcoming IPL season starting March 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

