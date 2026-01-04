BJP Leader Calls for Ban on Bangladeshi Cricketers in IPL Due to Diplomatic Tensions

In a striking political statement, West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has called for Bangladeshi players to be banned from participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ghosh's comments align with the IPL exclusion of Pakistani players, amid recent diplomatic strains.

His remarks came as the BCCI directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 lineup. The decision reflects increasing tensions between the two nations over alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Ghosh emphasized the need for early elections and restoration of order in Bangladesh, advocating for peace and reduced border tensions. Additionally, the BCCI has allowed KKR to seek a replacement for Rahman in the upcoming IPL season starting March 26.

