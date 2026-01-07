Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP's Divisive Tactics and Unfounded Claims on Muslim Population in Mumbai

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticized the BJP for spreading unsubstantiated claims about the increase in Mumbai's Muslim population. He accused the ruling party of attempting to create societal divisions to distract from real issues, emphasizing the importance of focusing on development over religious polarization.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:10 IST
Sachin Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant condemned the BJP's recent statements alleging an increase in the Muslim population in Mumbai as unsubstantiated and misleading. Sawant argued that these claims lack empirical backing and reflect a potentially divisive agenda.

Sawant further accused the BJP of seeking to divert public attention from pressing issues by perpetuating narratives that amplify religious divisions. He criticized the ruling party's failure to prioritize development, asserting that they chant 'Muslim' instead of focusing on constructive policies.

Highlighting the necessity of empirical data, Sawant questioned the BJP's sources, citing the absence of recent census data. He reiterated the Congress's commitment to addressing core issues affecting citizens and rejecting tactics that aim to create societal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

