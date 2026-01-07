Left Menu

US Forces Intercept Venezuela-Linked Sanctioned Oil Tanker

US forces have intercepted and boarded a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela in the North Atlantic, following weeks of pursuit. A US official, speaking anonymously, disclosed the military operation to the Associated Press on Wednesday, citing sensitivity of the ongoing mission.

US forces have boarded a Venezuela-linked oil tanker that is under sanctions in the North Atlantic, following weeks of pursuit, according to a US official.

The operation, executed by US forces, was confirmed by the official who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the military engagement.

The action highlights ongoing tensions and enforcement efforts related to international sanctions on Venezuela, a focal point of geopolitical scrutiny.

