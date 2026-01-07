US Forces Intercept Venezuela-Linked Sanctioned Oil Tanker
US forces have intercepted and boarded a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela in the North Atlantic, following weeks of pursuit. A US official, speaking anonymously, disclosed the military operation to the Associated Press on Wednesday, citing sensitivity of the ongoing mission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
US forces have boarded a Venezuela-linked oil tanker that is under sanctions in the North Atlantic, following weeks of pursuit, according to a US official.
The operation, executed by US forces, was confirmed by the official who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the military engagement.
The action highlights ongoing tensions and enforcement efforts related to international sanctions on Venezuela, a focal point of geopolitical scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US forces board Venezuela-linked sanctioned oil tanker in North Atlantic after pursuing it for weeks, AP reports quoting US official.
Tragic Aftermath: US Military Operation in Venezuela Claims Dozens
US-Military Operation in Venezuela: A New Era of International Shockwaves
North Atlantic Right Whales Show Signs of Hope Amid Population Struggles
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Launches Unilateral Military Operation in Venezuela