Left Menu

US-Military Operation in Venezuela: A New Era of International Shockwaves

The United States' controversial capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signifies a worrying erosion of international law. This operation, heralded by President Donald Trump, has been condemned globally, raising questions about US actions in Latin America. The situation may set a dangerous precedent for future geopolitical interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sunshinecoast | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:42 IST
US-Military Operation in Venezuela: A New Era of International Shockwaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move echoing Cold War tactics, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a shocking operation criticized worldwide. This intervention raises concerns of a dangerous precedent where international law wavers under geopolitical ambitions.

President Donald Trump revealed that Maduro faces narco-terrorism charges in New York. This event is a consequential chapter in the history of US engagements in Latin America, often marked by military interventions and controversial government removals.

Responses from global leaders underscore alarm over this operation, suggesting a potential watershed moment for international law and its ability to maintain geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Return

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals: Wrestling Franchise Revives Legacy in PWL's Retur...

 India
2
Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

 India
3
Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

Nepal Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic ICC T20 Global Qualifiers

 Nepal
4
Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

Dollar Rally: Navigating Global Economic Indicators & Fed Policy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026