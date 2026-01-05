US-Military Operation in Venezuela: A New Era of International Shockwaves
The United States' controversial capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signifies a worrying erosion of international law. This operation, heralded by President Donald Trump, has been condemned globally, raising questions about US actions in Latin America. The situation may set a dangerous precedent for future geopolitical interventions.
In a move echoing Cold War tactics, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a shocking operation criticized worldwide. This intervention raises concerns of a dangerous precedent where international law wavers under geopolitical ambitions.
President Donald Trump revealed that Maduro faces narco-terrorism charges in New York. This event is a consequential chapter in the history of US engagements in Latin America, often marked by military interventions and controversial government removals.
Responses from global leaders underscore alarm over this operation, suggesting a potential watershed moment for international law and its ability to maintain geopolitical stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
