Trump's Pledge to NATO Amidst Greenland Tensions

In a move to reassure global allies, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the United States would maintain its steadfast support for NATO. This affirmation comes despite concerns over the alliance's response to American interests.

Trump highlighted that both Russia and China regard NATO as formidable, especially with the U.S. as an active member, reinforcing the alliance's strategic significance.

The President's remarks come amid rising tensions with Denmark after administration officials expressed a controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, a territory that holds strategic value given its location and resources.

