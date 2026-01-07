Left Menu

Trump's Pledge to NATO Amidst Greenland Tensions

President Donald Trump reiterated the U.S.’s commitment to NATO, emphasizing its strategic importance against Russia and China. His administration's interest in Greenland sparked tensions with Denmark, a NATO member. Trump stated on Truth Social that the U.S. stands by NATO even if others may not reciprocate.

President Donald Trump
In a move to reassure global allies, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the United States would maintain its steadfast support for NATO. This affirmation comes despite concerns over the alliance's response to American interests.

Trump highlighted that both Russia and China regard NATO as formidable, especially with the U.S. as an active member, reinforcing the alliance's strategic significance.

The President's remarks come amid rising tensions with Denmark after administration officials expressed a controversial interest in acquiring Greenland, a territory that holds strategic value given its location and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

