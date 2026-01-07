Left Menu

Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela

The U.S. operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro challenges Russia's strategic interests, risking its investments in Venezuela and affecting global geopolitical dynamics, while simultaneously creating complexities for NATO and U.S.-led peace efforts in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:33 IST
Geopolitical Chess: US Makes Its Move in Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
  • Country:
  • United States

The swift U.S. operation to seize control of Venezuelan leadership by capturing Nicolas Maduro is seen as a double-edged sword for Russian President Vladimir Putin. While it underscores another failure to support an ally, it also raises questions about Russia's strategic positioning in the Western Hemisphere.

This maneuver, following the downfall of Syria's ally and amidst a volatile Middle Eastern backdrop, threatens Russian investments in Venezuela's oil sector. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's interests in potentially acquiring Greenland further complicate NATO alliances at a critical juncture for Ukraine.

With U.S. actions in Venezuela being labeled as aggressive by Russian officials, Dmitry Medvedev expressed begrudging respect for Trump's unwavering defense of U.S. interests. The capture of Maduro may alter the geopolitical landscape, hinting at possible unstated agreements over international spheres of influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

