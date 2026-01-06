Historic First: Israel Recognizes Somaliland's Independence Amid Controversy

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sara embarked on a groundbreaking visit to Somaliland on Tuesday, following Israel's formal recognition of the self-declared republic as a sovereign state. This unilateral move has been met with sharp criticism and condemnation from Somalia, which views it as an infringement on its sovereignty.

During his time in Somaliland, Sara engaged in extensive discussions with President Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullah in Hargeisa. The talks centered on strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Somaliland, with Sara expressing Israel's commitment to advancing these ties vigorously. Additionally, an invitation was extended to Somaliland's president by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel officially.

Somalia's foreign ministry, however, lambasted the visit, accusing Israel of unacceptable interference in its internal affairs. Despite Somalia's protests, Somaliland's president expressed gratitude towards Israel for its recognition, highlighting the potential positive effects on Somaliland's economy and development prospects.

