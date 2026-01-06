Jammu and Kashmir: Navigating Challenges Amid Political and Economic Pressures

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted several pressing issues as the region navigates through a turbulent period. Chief among the concerns are the push for the restoration of statehood, the imminent Budget session starting February 2, and the critical tourism season on the horizon.

Reflecting on last year's unexpected challenges, including attacks and natural disasters, Abdullah expressed uncertainty about the year ahead but assured that the government is preparing for the known hurdles. These include the restoration of statehood and approval of the budget to be presented in the House.

The chief minister didn't hold back on criticizing political opposition, particularly the BJP, accusing them of divisive tactics in Jammu and Kashmir. He noted ongoing efforts regarding reservation proposals, indicating that decisive action now rests with the lieutenant governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)