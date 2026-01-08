Left Menu

Bihar Congress accuses BJP of being 'anti-poor', announces MGNREGA Bachao Sangram

They have no problem with Ram. It is the BJP that has problems with Dalit Rams, he said.The Congress state president alleged that the BJP is attempting to replace Mahatma Gandhis ideology with that of Godse.We are organising MGNREGA Bachao Sangram to protect the rights of the public and labourers.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of being ''anti-poor'', and announced its decision to conduct MGNREGA Bachao Sangram from January 10.

State Congress president Rajesh Ram talking to reporters before addressing party's legislators, district presidents and other leaders in a meeting held for ''saving MGNREGA'' alleged that ''This dispensation (NDA government at Centre) is against the poor. The BJP does not want the poor to become strong. That is why they have discontinued MGNREGA.'' Ram said that MGNREGA Bachao Sangram will be held from January 10 to February 25.

He said that the programme will begin with district-level meetings on January 10, followed by panchayat-level public contact campaign, ward-level peaceful sit-ins, and district-level MGNREGA Bachao campaign till February 6.

''From February 7 to 15, we will carry out encirclement of Vidhan Sabha, and from February 16 to 25, there will be rallies at the AICC level,'' he added.

Countering BJP leaders' allegations that Congress has a problem with the name of Lord Ram, he said, ''We don't have any problem with the name. It is the BJP that has problems. They have a problem with Bapu's ideology, and they have a problem that the Congress government had brought the MGNREGA scheme.'' ''There is Ram in my name as well, and Rahul ji and Kharge ji have made me the state president of the party. They have no problem with Ram. It is the BJP that has problems with 'Dalit Rams','' he said.

The Congress state president alleged that the BJP is attempting to replace Mahatma Gandhi's ideology with that of Godse.

''We are organising MGNREGA Bachao Sangram to protect the rights of the public and labourers. An attempt has been made by the BJP to bring the ideology of Godse by ending Bapu's ideology,'' he said.

He asserted that the Congress's objection is ''not solely to the name'' but to the fact that ''Constitutionally-guaranteed provision of 100 days of work for the poor'' has been discontinued, and that ''Bapu's ideology is weakened''.

