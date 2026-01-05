Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Opposition to Centre's Scheme Changes
The Congress is organizing nationwide protests, 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', following the Centre's introduction of a new scheme that replaces MGNREGA. The party alleges that these changes are detrimental to rural employment and will discuss plans in a meeting with MPs and legislators on January 8.
The Congress Party is gearing up to oppose the Union government's recent decision to overhaul the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by launching a nationwide campaign titled 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'.
The new scheme, called Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G), replaces MGNREGA, a program implemented to support rural employment since 2005. Congress claims the changes adversely affect rural job opportunities and benefit the rural working class living below the poverty line.
Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, in a letter to Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, criticized the alterations and called on MPs, KPCC Working Presidents, and other key figures to convene on January 8 for a strategic discussion to protect the interests of the rural populace.
