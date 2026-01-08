Mizoram guv felicitates 9-year-old singing prodigy Esther Hnamte for Bal Puraskar

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Thursday felicitated 9-year-old singing prodigy Esther Hnamte from Lunglei town for receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the country's highest civilian honour for children, Lok Bhavan sources said.

Inviting her at the Lok Bhavan, Singh congratulated Hnamte on her remarkable achievement and praised her success as a matter of immense pride not only for Mizoram but for the entire nation, the sources quoted Singh as saying.

He encouraged her to continue disciplined training and strive for greater excellence in the future.

Hnamte was among several children who received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in recognition of their achievements in music and cultural contribution at a young age.

Hnamte received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 26.

On being invited Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Hnamte performed a rendition of the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti'' at the former's residence, Antilia, during a special event organised for India's men's and women's cricket teams on Monday.

Born on June 9, 2016, Hnamte began singing at the age of 3 years and performed primarily in churches and other functions.

She gained widespread recognition when her video of AR Rahman's rendition of ''Vande Mataram'' shared by then Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral in October 2020.

In December last year, Hnamte performed a rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at the inaugural function of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024 in the presence of Modi.

The youngest of three siblings, Hnamte has won awards, including special appreciation from former governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, and 'Young Achievers Award,' presented by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited.

She has also been honoured by the country's largest dairy firm 'Amul' as its Amul girl in 2021.

