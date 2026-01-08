Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:54 IST
Civic polls: Raj, Uddhav to hold joint rally in Thane on Jan 12
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced that he will address an election rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Thane on January 12.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Thane, will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.

Addressing the media while campaigning in Thane, Raj Thackeray said he had come to meet party workers rather than deliver a speech.

''Uddhav Thackeray and I will address a joint rally in Thane on January 12,'' he said.

He also paid floral tributes at the statue of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

The MNS chief visited the Shiv Sena branch at Charai, inaugurated in 1986 by Bal Thackeray, and signed the attendance register.

