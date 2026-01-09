U.S. Labor Market Faces Structural Challenges Amid AI and Tariffs

The U.S. job market experienced slower growth in December as employment numbers fell across sectors like construction, retail, and manufacturing. Despite these losses, the unemployment rate declined slightly to 4.4%, hinting at resilience in the labor market.

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain current interest rates, bolstered by solid wage increases. Credit is partly given to President Trump's trade and immigration policies, which may have dampened worker demand and supply, while AI advancements further complicate hiring strategies.

Economists criticize the current model used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for overcounting job figures. As factors like tariffs and automation lead to cautious hiring, structural challenges in the labor market are becoming evident, challenging the effectiveness of rate cuts to drive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)