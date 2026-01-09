India Rejects China's CPEC Advances in Shaksgam Valley as 'Illegal'

The Indian government has taken a strong stand against China's infrastructure development in the Shaksgam Valley via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), labeling the efforts as 'illegal and invalid.' This declaration was made during a press briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal reinforced India's longstanding position, stating, 'Shaksgam Valley is an Indian territory. The so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 has never been recognized by India. We reject the CPEC as well, which infringes upon Indian territory under Pakistan's illegal occupation.' The spokesperson emphasized India's consistent protests to both China and Pakistan, reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are integral parts of India.

The Indian government highlighted ongoing concerns over China's construction of military infrastructure in the Shaksgam Valley, an area transferred by Pakistan under the disputed 1963 agreement. India has persistently challenged attempts to change the status quo, asserting its rights over the region and protesting China's strategic incursions across the Line of Actual Control.

