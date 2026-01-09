Left Menu

India Rejects China's CPEC Advances in Shaksgam Valley as 'Illegal'

The Indian government has vehemently opposed China's infrastructure initiatives through the CPEC in Shaksgam Valley, rejecting it as illegitimate and affirming the region's status as part of India. This stance reinforces India's firm position against the China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 and asserts its sovereignty over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:33 IST
India Rejects China's CPEC Advances in Shaksgam Valley as 'Illegal'
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/YouTube/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a strong stand against China's infrastructure development in the Shaksgam Valley via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), labeling the efforts as 'illegal and invalid.' This declaration was made during a press briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal reinforced India's longstanding position, stating, 'Shaksgam Valley is an Indian territory. The so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 has never been recognized by India. We reject the CPEC as well, which infringes upon Indian territory under Pakistan's illegal occupation.' The spokesperson emphasized India's consistent protests to both China and Pakistan, reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, are integral parts of India.

The Indian government highlighted ongoing concerns over China's construction of military infrastructure in the Shaksgam Valley, an area transferred by Pakistan under the disputed 1963 agreement. India has persistently challenged attempts to change the status quo, asserting its rights over the region and protesting China's strategic incursions across the Line of Actual Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

IMD Issues Advisory as Haryana Braces for Cold Wave and Dense Fog

 India
2
Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

Mallakhamb Movement: A New Dawn for Tribal Youth

 Indonesia
3
CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

CIC Pushes for Transparency in Delhi's Pet Dog Licensing Data

 India
4
Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

Bulgaria's Political Crossroads: Will GERB-SDS Secure Governance?

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026