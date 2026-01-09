Mamata Banerjee Leads Protest March Against ED Searches
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate's actions concerning I-PAC. This procession, characterized by cultural elements and attended by actor-politicians, marks the TMC's strategy to mobilize street-level support ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a protest march in south Kolkata on Friday, decrying Enforcement Directorate searches tied to the political consultancy firm I-PAC. The demonstration exemplified the TMC's attempt to rally street-level support in anticipation of the 2026 assembly elections.
Throughout the march, Banerjee was accompanied by senior party members and energized crowds who accused the BJP-led central government of wielding central agencies for political vendetta. The protest followed Banerjee's sensational visit to I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's residence during an ED raid.
The event was imbued with cultural resonance, featuring traditional songs and festive elements, and highlighted the intersection of cinema and politics as actor-politicians joined the rally. This marks the beginning of a series of planned agitations demonstrating Banerjee's return to street politics.
