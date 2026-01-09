Controversy Erupts Over Postponed Panchayat Elections in Himachal Pradesh
Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Himachal Pradesh Congress government for delaying panchayat elections, alleging fear of defeat. The High Court ordered elections to proceed by April 30, but the government cites the Disaster Act to justify postponement. New municipal structures were established without elections, fueling further political contention.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political clash in Himachal Pradesh, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur has accused the state Congress government of deliberately postponing panchayat elections due to fear of electoral defeat. Thakur's statement came after the High Court directed the elections to occur by April 30, despite the government's attempt to use the Disaster Act as a reason for delay.
Thakur criticized the state's actions, highlighting inconsistencies in governance, such as the establishment of new municipal corporations without holding elections. He alleged that the mayor's tenure was unjustly extended and questioned the disregard for constitutional procedures.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on the other hand, questioned the legal basis of the High Court's order, citing the enforcement of the Disaster Act following last year's monsoon havoc. The political tension has escalated, with opposing sides accusing each other of misusing legal provisions and relief funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments
Madras High Court Halts Censor Clearance for 'Jana Nayagan'
Delhi High Court Debates Fee Regulation in Minority Schools
Bombay High Court Revives BJP Candidate's Nomination in Navi Mumbai Elections
Delhi High Court Upholds Election Commission's Party Recognition Powers