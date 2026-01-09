Controversy Erupts Over Postponed Panchayat Elections in Himachal Pradesh

In a recent political clash in Himachal Pradesh, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur has accused the state Congress government of deliberately postponing panchayat elections due to fear of electoral defeat. Thakur's statement came after the High Court directed the elections to occur by April 30, despite the government's attempt to use the Disaster Act as a reason for delay.

Thakur criticized the state's actions, highlighting inconsistencies in governance, such as the establishment of new municipal corporations without holding elections. He alleged that the mayor's tenure was unjustly extended and questioned the disregard for constitutional procedures.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on the other hand, questioned the legal basis of the High Court's order, citing the enforcement of the Disaster Act following last year's monsoon havoc. The political tension has escalated, with opposing sides accusing each other of misusing legal provisions and relief funds.

