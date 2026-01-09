Political Shake-Up in Ambernath: Sena-NCP Form Alliance
The Shiv Sena, NCP, and an independent member have formed a coalition to claim power in Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council, sidelining the BJP. The move follows 12 Congress councillors joining the BJP and represents a complex political landscape in the region.
In a significant political development, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and an independent member have forged a coalition to take control of Maharashtra's Ambernath Municipal Council, effectively sidelining the BJP from power.
A prominent local Shiv Sena leader disclosed that the partnership with NCP and an independent aims to command authority in Ambernath's municipal council, located in Thane district. He confirmed that a formal letter regarding this new alliance has been submitted to the district administration.
This strategic move comes after the BJP, which recently inducted 12 suspended Congress councillors, had formed an alliance with Congress and other local parties to secure 31 seats out of 60 in the council. The combined strength of the Sena-NCP-independent group now totals 32, excluding the BJP-affiliated council president.
