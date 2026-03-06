Left Menu

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Graces Mizoram University's Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan made his first visit to Mizoram as Vice President, where he was warmly received by local officials. He is set to address Mizoram University’s 20th convocation and attend further events in Tripura, marking an important step in his official duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:31 IST
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Aizawl on Friday for his inaugural visit to Mizoram after assuming office, according to official sources. His itinerary includes addressing the 20th convocation ceremony of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril in Aizawl on Saturday.

Upon landing at Lengpui Airport, the Vice President was greeted by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, alongside School Education Minister Vanlalthlana and other senior officials. Notably, a ceremonial guard of honor was organized to mark his arrival.

Later, at Lok Bhavan, the Vice President was given a formal welcome by the governor, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Home Minister K Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga, and other dignitaries. Following his address at MZU, the Vice President plans to travel to Tripura to participate in the 14th convocation of Tripura University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

