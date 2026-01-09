Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Justice Sought for New Year's Day Blaze

In the aftermath of a deadly New Year's Day fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Swiss prosecutors have summoned bar owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti for questioning. This devastating incident, which occurred in the Canton of Valais, resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with the call for accountability growing louder.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by sparkling candles igniting foam soundproofing, has led to legal complaints from victims' families and international demands for justice. Both French and Italian political leaders have expressed their desire for severe penalties against those responsible, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations.

The tragedy has highlighted lapses in safety checks at the ski resort bar, raising concerns over oversight and regulation. A ceremony attended by political figures and victims' families in Martigny honored the deceased, while discussions continue on stricter safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)