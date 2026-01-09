Left Menu

Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Justice Sought for New Year's Day Blaze

Swiss prosecutors are investigating the tragic fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana that claimed 40 lives. Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the bar's owners, face allegations of homicide by negligence. A national mourning day follows the incident, drawing international political attention to the pursuit of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:54 IST
Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Justice Sought for New Year's Day Blaze

In the aftermath of a deadly New Year's Day fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Swiss prosecutors have summoned bar owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti for questioning. This devastating incident, which occurred in the Canton of Valais, resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with the call for accountability growing louder.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by sparkling candles igniting foam soundproofing, has led to legal complaints from victims' families and international demands for justice. Both French and Italian political leaders have expressed their desire for severe penalties against those responsible, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations.

The tragedy has highlighted lapses in safety checks at the ski resort bar, raising concerns over oversight and regulation. A ceremony attended by political figures and victims' families in Martigny honored the deceased, while discussions continue on stricter safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Pushes for Ceasefire Zone Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

 Germany
2
India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

 India
3
Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

Himachal's Housing Initiative: Aiming for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

Young Dart Prodigy Luke Littler Signs Historic Sponsorship Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026