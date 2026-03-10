Political Wave: Mamata Banerjee Bids Farewell to CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal's political landscape witnessed a significant moment as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met former governor CV Ananda Bose, describing his departure as 'injustice' and 'politically motivated'. Their meeting occurred shortly before the anticipated state assembly elections in April.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her disapproval of Bose's removal ahead of completing his term, labeling it unjust and driven by political motives. She highlighted their productive working relationship and wished him well, urging him to return to Bengal in the future.

Bose's sudden resignation occurred as he was set to visit Darjeeling during President Droupadi Murmu's visit. However, he was redirected to New Delhi, prompting Banerjee to accommodate him at the state guest house instead of a hotel.

