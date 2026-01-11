Mufti Criticizes Doval's Call for Historical Revenge

In a pointed critique, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has called out National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for his recent comments advocating for vengeance tied to historical events, describing his statements as a 'dog whistle' that could incite communal tension.

Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, accused Doval of aligning with a 'communal ideology of hate' rather than focusing on his duty to protect the nation. Her comments came in response to Doval's speech at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue where he underscored the need for India to bolster its strength beyond mere border security.

Highlighting the potential repercussions of such rhetoric, Mufti warned that Doval's stance not only normalizes violence against Muslims but also misleads vulnerable youth, particularly those lacking education and resources, into targeting minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)