Left Menu

Mufti Criticizes Doval's Call for Historical Revenge

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti criticized NSA Ajit Doval's remarks on avenging historical grievances, labeling it a 'dog whistle.' She expressed concern over high-level officials embracing communal ideologies, which she believes incite violence against Muslims, particularly affecting poor and uneducated youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:18 IST
Mufti Criticizes Doval's Call for Historical Revenge
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has called out National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for his recent comments advocating for vengeance tied to historical events, describing his statements as a 'dog whistle' that could incite communal tension.

Mufti, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, accused Doval of aligning with a 'communal ideology of hate' rather than focusing on his duty to protect the nation. Her comments came in response to Doval's speech at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue where he underscored the need for India to bolster its strength beyond mere border security.

Highlighting the potential repercussions of such rhetoric, Mufti warned that Doval's stance not only normalizes violence against Muslims but also misleads vulnerable youth, particularly those lacking education and resources, into targeting minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026