Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban

An influential tech industry group has voiced concerns to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding his decision to label the AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. The designation creates uncertainty among businesses and potentially restricts military access to top-tier products and services.

The Information Technology Industry Council, counting Nvidia, Amazon.com, and Apple among its members, expressed its apprehensions in a letter dated Wednesday, which indirectly referenced Anthropic. Following a contentious period involving Anthropic over technology guardrails concerning the military's Claude tools, President Donald Trump announced a federal ban on the company, allowing a six-month phaseout period.

The council's correspondence further highlighted that such a decision could jeopardize the government's access to premier American technological resources, affecting all federal agencies relying on these products and services.

