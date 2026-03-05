Tech Giants Alarmed Over Pentagon's Anthropic Ban
An industry group raised concerns to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth about the designation of AI firm Anthropic as a supply-chain risk, which could hinder access to top technology for the military. Following a dispute over technology restraints, a federal ban on Anthropic was announced, impacting AI tool usage.
An influential tech industry group has voiced concerns to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding his decision to label the AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. The designation creates uncertainty among businesses and potentially restricts military access to top-tier products and services.
The Information Technology Industry Council, counting Nvidia, Amazon.com, and Apple among its members, expressed its apprehensions in a letter dated Wednesday, which indirectly referenced Anthropic. Following a contentious period involving Anthropic over technology guardrails concerning the military's Claude tools, President Donald Trump announced a federal ban on the company, allowing a six-month phaseout period.
The council's correspondence further highlighted that such a decision could jeopardize the government's access to premier American technological resources, affecting all federal agencies relying on these products and services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Eco-Conservation with Technology and Community Initiatives
Railway Technology Overhaul: Ensuring Safer Tracks
Revolutionizing Forest Protection: SAR Technology's Unyielding Eye in the Sky
Arvind Mafatlal Group: From Textiles to Technology and Beyond
Inauguration of Micron Technology plant here in India reflects deep Indo-US partnership: PM Modi in Sanand.