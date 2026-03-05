MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

In a recent announcement, MSC, the globe's premier ocean container carrier, disclosed the imposition of an emergency fuel surcharge affecting select trade routes, with a start date set for March 16.

The surcharge will specifically impact routes connecting Europe with southern Africa, as well as routes between the North West Continent and the Canary Islands.

On the Europe to southern Africa route, a fee of $60 per TEU applies to standard containers and $90 per TEU for reefer containers. Meanwhile, the surcharge for the North West Continent/Canary Islands route is set at 25 euros per TEU for standard containers and 35 euros per TEU for reefers.