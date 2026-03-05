Left Menu

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC, the world's largest ocean container carrier, announced an emergency fuel surcharge starting March 16 on trade routes between Europe and southern Africa, and on the North West Continent/Canary Islands route. The surcharge amounts to $60-$90 per TEU for specific containers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:22 IST
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent announcement, MSC, the globe's premier ocean container carrier, disclosed the imposition of an emergency fuel surcharge affecting select trade routes, with a start date set for March 16.

The surcharge will specifically impact routes connecting Europe with southern Africa, as well as routes between the North West Continent and the Canary Islands.

On the Europe to southern Africa route, a fee of $60 per TEU applies to standard containers and $90 per TEU for reefer containers. Meanwhile, the surcharge for the North West Continent/Canary Islands route is set at 25 euros per TEU for standard containers and 35 euros per TEU for reefers.

TRENDING

1
Airstrike Claims Life of Key Iraqi Commander

Airstrike Claims Life of Key Iraqi Commander

 Iraq
2
US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

US-Spain Diplomatic Clash: Bases, Trade, and Military Standoff

 Spain
3
U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

U.S.-Venezuela Oil Relations Under Trump's Watch

 Global
4
Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

Market Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions and Cryptocurrency Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026