Left Menu

Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

Spain has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military after President Trump threatened trade actions over Spain's stance against U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. Spain initially opposed allowing U.S. aircraft to use its bases. The conflict raised concerns about global repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:19 IST
Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced on Wednesday that Spain has agreed to collaborate with the U.S. military. This announcement comes after President Donald Trump warned of potential trade repercussions for Madrid's opposition to the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Leavitt indicated that Spain responded rapidly to the president's strong message. Spain has been critical of the U.S. and Israeli actions against Tehran, labeling them as reckless and illegal, and initially refused to allow U.S. use of key military bases.

In a resolute statement, Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero asserted that Spain 'will not be vassals'. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also emphasized Spain's anti-war philosophy, cautioning against the potential for widespread global conflict.

TRENDING

1
MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

MSC Implements Emergency Fuel Surcharge on Global Trade Routes

 Global
2
Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

Cuban Blackout: Power Struggle Amid Oil Shortage

 Cuba
3
All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

All Eyes on America: Liverpool and Wrexham's Thrilling US Pre-Season Tour

 Global
4
Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026