Spain and US Reach Military Cooperation Agreement

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, announced on Wednesday that Spain has agreed to collaborate with the U.S. military. This announcement comes after President Donald Trump warned of potential trade repercussions for Madrid's opposition to the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Leavitt indicated that Spain responded rapidly to the president's strong message. Spain has been critical of the U.S. and Israeli actions against Tehran, labeling them as reckless and illegal, and initially refused to allow U.S. use of key military bases.

In a resolute statement, Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero asserted that Spain 'will not be vassals'. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also emphasized Spain's anti-war philosophy, cautioning against the potential for widespread global conflict.