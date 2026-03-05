Cuba is grappling with a significant power outage affecting almost all parts of the country, including its capital, Havana. The nationwide blackout comes as Cuba faces mounting external pressures, particularly from the U.S., which has tightened sanctions against the Caribbean nation.

In recent years, Cuba has endured several major blackouts. The situation has worsened with the U.S. cutting off oil supplies, heightening the economic strain. The current power crisis is further aggravated by diminished oil shipments from Venezuela and Mexico, a consequence of U.S. influence.

The UNE, Cuba's national electricity union, is working diligently to restore power, as the island remains impacted from Camaguey to Pinar del Rio. Despite the outages, the Felton 1 thermoelectric plant remains operational, and recovery efforts are underway. Services across the nation face rationing as oil supplies dwindle.

(With inputs from agencies.)