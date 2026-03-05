Left Menu

Cuba Faces Widespread Power Outage Amid Overseas Pressure

A significant power outage impacted Cuba, notably its capital Havana, as the nation struggles with a crippling energy crisis. Ongoing U.S. sanctions and reduced oil supplies from Venezuela and Mexico exacerbate the situation, disrupting services nationwide. Cuba's government attributes its economic troubles to sustained external pressures.

05-03-2026
Cuba is grappling with a significant power outage affecting almost all parts of the country, including its capital, Havana. The nationwide blackout comes as Cuba faces mounting external pressures, particularly from the U.S., which has tightened sanctions against the Caribbean nation.

In recent years, Cuba has endured several major blackouts. The situation has worsened with the U.S. cutting off oil supplies, heightening the economic strain. The current power crisis is further aggravated by diminished oil shipments from Venezuela and Mexico, a consequence of U.S. influence.

The UNE, Cuba's national electricity union, is working diligently to restore power, as the island remains impacted from Camaguey to Pinar del Rio. Despite the outages, the Felton 1 thermoelectric plant remains operational, and recovery efforts are underway. Services across the nation face rationing as oil supplies dwindle.

