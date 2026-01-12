Left Menu

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Prepares for 14th Foundation Day Extravaganza

Prem Singh Tamang, SKM leader and Sikkim's Chief Minister, chaired a meeting for the 14th SKM Foundation Day at Rangpo on February 4. The meeting assigned responsibilities and stressed the importance of public participation. The event will celebrate the party's dedication to pro-people policies and future commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:26 IST
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Prepares for 14th Foundation Day Extravaganza
prem singh tamang
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for its 14th Foundation Day, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) held its second organizational meeting, shepherded by party leader and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang this Monday. The event, set for February 4 in Rangpo, is anticipated to consolidate party presence and people's engagement.

The meeting focused on delegating tasks among party members and organizations, aiming for a grand celebration. Tamang, the founding president, emphasized the party's ideals and collective effort, calling every member to work in unison for the success of the event.

Under the theme 'Jan Andolan Dekhin Jan Sarkar', the event promises to underline the shared journey of the party and its supporters. Additionally, a five-day party convention is on the cards to further invigorate SKM's organisational strength and commitment to state welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat UP Warriorz by 9 wickets in Women's Premier...

 Global
2
Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

Britain's New Law Against Non-Consensual Intimate Images

 Global
3
Powell's Federal Reserve Showdown: A Battle for Independence

Powell's Federal Reserve Showdown: A Battle for Independence

 United States
4
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026