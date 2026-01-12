Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Prepares for 14th Foundation Day Extravaganza

In preparation for its 14th Foundation Day, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) held its second organizational meeting, shepherded by party leader and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang this Monday. The event, set for February 4 in Rangpo, is anticipated to consolidate party presence and people's engagement.

The meeting focused on delegating tasks among party members and organizations, aiming for a grand celebration. Tamang, the founding president, emphasized the party's ideals and collective effort, calling every member to work in unison for the success of the event.

Under the theme 'Jan Andolan Dekhin Jan Sarkar', the event promises to underline the shared journey of the party and its supporters. Additionally, a five-day party convention is on the cards to further invigorate SKM's organisational strength and commitment to state welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)