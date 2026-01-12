Kerala Congress Stages Protest Against MGNREGA Changes

The Congress party in Kerala has announced plans for a day-and-night protest outside Lok Bhavan on January 13-14. The protest aims to oppose the alleged watering down of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre.

According to Kerala's Congress leadership, the new legislation undermines the spirit of the employment guarantee scheme. The protest seeks to reinstate the original provisions of MGNREGA to protect workers' rights, as articulated in a statement issued by the party.

Neyyattinkara Sanal, General Secretary in charge of organization for the KPCC, announced that AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal will inaugurate the protest, with support from notable figures such as KPCC President Sunny Joseph and the Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)