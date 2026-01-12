Left Menu

Global Outcry Against US Moves in Venezuela: Opposition Unites

Opposition parties in India, including Left parties and others, condemned US actions against Venezuela. They criticized the muted response from the BJP-led government, citing imperialist aggression and violation of international laws. The parties urged India's government to support the sovereignty of Venezuela, Cuba, and Palestine.

In a unified stand against US actions in Venezuela, Indian opposition parties including Left factions, DMK, SP, and RJD, have vocally condemned what they term 'imperialist aggression.' The parties joined forces to decry the alleged 'kidnapping' of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, criticizing the Indian government's subdued response.

At a public gathering, leading figures like CPI(M)'s Prakash Karat and CPI's D Raja lambasted America's actions, citing violations of international law and threats to national sovereignty. They accused the US of modern-day gangsterism, aiming to control Venezuelan oil under the guise of its National Security Strategy 2025.

The resolution affirmed solidarity with people in Venezuela, Cuba, and Palestine, urging the Indian government to realign its foreign policy away from subservience and assert support for Global South sovereignty. Former CPI(M) leader Karat emphasized mobilizing public support for this cause.

