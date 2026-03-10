Left Menu

JNU Student Referendum: Voice of the Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union held a referendum on removing Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. With a high voter turnout, students expressed their opinions amid ongoing tensions between the university's administration and student body over recent controversies. The results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) conducted a crucial student referendum on Tuesday, focusing on the potential removal of the university's Vice Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Supervised by former JNU Teachers' Association members, the voting spanned the entire day across 16 designated booths.

Former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar highlighted the substantial participation, with around 3,000 students casting their votes. He emphasized the importance of student voices in university matters, amid existing tensions between the students' union and university administration due to several controversies.

This referendum comes after prolonged campus protests, ignited initially by the suspension of student leaders for alleged property damage. As clashes between differing student ideologies continue, the outcome of the poll is seen as a significant step in voicing student concerns, with results anticipated on Wednesday.

