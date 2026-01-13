Left Menu

Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Pact: A Shift in Global Alliances

The European Union and South America's Mercosur finalized a mammoth trade deal after 25 years of negotiations. Analysts suggest Trump's tactics may have hastened the agreement as South American nations seek stronger ties outside U.S. influence, with China and Europe increasingly dominating regional trade and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:32 IST
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Pact: A Shift in Global Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant trade agreement has been reached between the European Union and Mercosur, South America's largest economic coalition, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Experts say this development indicates the limits of the Trump administration's tactics in South America.

While the U.S. influence wanes, the EU-Mercosur deal aims to strengthen ties amid growing trade with China. Analysts propose that Trump's aggressive policies may have inadvertently spurred the completion of this long-stalled negotiation.

With the Trump administration's focus on unilateral moves, the EU-Mercosur pact could lead to more regional trade agreements, signaling a trend towards multilateralism despite U.S. reluctance. Observers note a shift as Latin American nations align with established global norms, sidestepping U.S. pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
2
Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

 Global
3
Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
4
US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 secretaries; a strong Indian delegation also expected: WEF.

US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 se...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026