Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Pact: A Shift in Global Alliances
The European Union and South America's Mercosur finalized a mammoth trade deal after 25 years of negotiations. Analysts suggest Trump's tactics may have hastened the agreement as South American nations seek stronger ties outside U.S. influence, with China and Europe increasingly dominating regional trade and diplomacy.
With the Trump administration's focus on unilateral moves, the EU-Mercosur pact could lead to more regional trade agreements, signaling a trend towards multilateralism despite U.S. reluctance. Observers note a shift as Latin American nations align with established global norms, sidestepping U.S. pressures.
