A significant trade agreement has been reached between the European Union and Mercosur, South America's largest economic coalition, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Experts say this development indicates the limits of the Trump administration's tactics in South America.

While the U.S. influence wanes, the EU-Mercosur deal aims to strengthen ties amid growing trade with China. Analysts propose that Trump's aggressive policies may have inadvertently spurred the completion of this long-stalled negotiation.

With the Trump administration's focus on unilateral moves, the EU-Mercosur pact could lead to more regional trade agreements, signaling a trend towards multilateralism despite U.S. reluctance. Observers note a shift as Latin American nations align with established global norms, sidestepping U.S. pressures.

