All Aboard: China-North Korea Train Service Resumes After Six Years

For the first time in six years, China and North Korea are resuming their passenger train service, a move poised to enhance cross-border connectivity and relations. The train is set to depart from Beijing on Thursday, heading to Pyongyang.

Scheduled to arrive after a 24-hour journey via Dandong, the train service will promote cultural and economic ties, operating four times weekly. However, ticket sales are limited to business visa holders.

Although North Korea remains largely off-limits to foreign tourists, this service aims to boost bilateral exchanges and collaboration, reflecting China's commitment to facilitating international dialogue and trade.