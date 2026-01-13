Left Menu

Mumbai Municipal Election Fever: Mahayuti vs Thackeray Showdown

Campaigning for Maharashtra's municipal elections concluded as attention focuses on the battle for Mumbai. The BJP-led Mahayuti aims to control the BMC in competition with Thackeray's united front. Voting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards occurs on January 15, deciding the fate of 15,931 candidates. Results will be disclosed on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The high-stakes campaign for Maharashtra's municipal elections came to a dramatic close with key attention on the big battle for Mumbai, where BJP-led Mahayuti aims to seize control of the BMC, facing off against a united Thackeray front.

Voting commences on January 15 for the 2,869 seats in 893 wards, testing the political fortunes of 15,931 candidates, including significant numbers in Mumbai and Pune. Electoral verdicts will be unveiled the following day, January 16.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led an aggressive campaign for the ruling alliance, while tactical alliances and focus on Marathi solidarity defined the strategies of the Thackeray cousins, adding intensity to the historic electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

