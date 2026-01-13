Mumbai Municipal Election Fever: Mahayuti vs Thackeray Showdown
Campaigning for Maharashtra's municipal elections concluded as attention focuses on the battle for Mumbai. The BJP-led Mahayuti aims to control the BMC in competition with Thackeray's united front. Voting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards occurs on January 15, deciding the fate of 15,931 candidates. Results will be disclosed on January 16.
Voting commences on January 15 for the 2,869 seats in 893 wards, testing the political fortunes of 15,931 candidates, including significant numbers in Mumbai and Pune. Electoral verdicts will be unveiled the following day, January 16.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led an aggressive campaign for the ruling alliance, while tactical alliances and focus on Marathi solidarity defined the strategies of the Thackeray cousins, adding intensity to the historic electoral contest.
