Mumbai Municipal Election Fever: Mahayuti vs Thackeray Showdown

The high-stakes campaign for Maharashtra's municipal elections came to a dramatic close with key attention on the big battle for Mumbai, where BJP-led Mahayuti aims to seize control of the BMC, facing off against a united Thackeray front.

Voting commences on January 15 for the 2,869 seats in 893 wards, testing the political fortunes of 15,931 candidates, including significant numbers in Mumbai and Pune. Electoral verdicts will be unveiled the following day, January 16.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led an aggressive campaign for the ruling alliance, while tactical alliances and focus on Marathi solidarity defined the strategies of the Thackeray cousins, adding intensity to the historic electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)