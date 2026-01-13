Left Menu

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

The Nishad Party commemorated its 13th 'Sankalp Diwas' in Uttar Pradesh, showcasing its dedication to constitutional values and social unity. Party workers took a pledge to strengthen grassroots support and spread the party's ideology, emphasizing their commitment to social justice and rights for the Nishad community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:05 IST
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity
  • India

The Nishad Party, a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ruling NDA coalition, marked its 13th Sankalp Diwas with fervor in Uttar Pradesh's capital. Hundreds of party members participated in a march, asserting their commitment to organizational and ideological goals.

Celebrations were centered at the B R Ambedkar auditorium within the Ram Manohar Lohia Law University. There, party president Sanjay Nishad, also serving as the state's Cabinet minister for Fisheries, declared the members' resolve to strengthen grassroots engagement and promote the party's principles across varied communities.

Nishad highlighted the commitment of party workers to ensure electoral success and social unity while honoring ancestral sacrifices for freedom. This annual event originating in 2013 underscores the party's transition from struggle to commitment and its ongoing political movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

