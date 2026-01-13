West Bengal BJP Challenges EC Over Voter List Row

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharyya issued a stern warning on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt upcoming elections if the Election Commission (EC) did not address their concerns over the draft voters' list.

The BJP leader criticized Electoral Registration Officers for ignoring objections raised using Form 7 regarding inaccuracies in the voter rolls. Bhattacharyya accused officials of refusing to process these objections, despite thorough scrutiny by party workers.

Amidst ongoing protests across the state, the BJP further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration sought to use an inaccurate voter list under a climate of intimidation. Bhattacharyya urged the Election Commission to personally investigate the situation, pointing to alleged electoral malpractice in regions such as Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

(With inputs from agencies.)