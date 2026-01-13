Left Menu

West Bengal BJP Challenges EC Over Voter List Row

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharyya warned the Election Commission (EC) of halting upcoming elections unless their concerns about the draft voters' list were addressed. The party criticized the refusal by officials to accept Form 7 objections and accused the government of wanting a flawed election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:44 IST
West Bengal BJP Challenges EC Over Voter List Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharyya issued a stern warning on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt upcoming elections if the Election Commission (EC) did not address their concerns over the draft voters' list.

The BJP leader criticized Electoral Registration Officers for ignoring objections raised using Form 7 regarding inaccuracies in the voter rolls. Bhattacharyya accused officials of refusing to process these objections, despite thorough scrutiny by party workers.

Amidst ongoing protests across the state, the BJP further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration sought to use an inaccurate voter list under a climate of intimidation. Bhattacharyya urged the Election Commission to personally investigate the situation, pointing to alleged electoral malpractice in regions such as Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

 Global
2
Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

Quick Response Averts Potential Train Fire Disaster

 India
3
Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

 India
4
Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

Trump Tightens Grip on Somali Immigrants by Terminating TPS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026