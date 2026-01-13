West Bengal BJP Challenges EC Over Voter List Row
West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharyya warned the Election Commission (EC) of halting upcoming elections unless their concerns about the draft voters' list were addressed. The party criticized the refusal by officials to accept Form 7 objections and accused the government of wanting a flawed election process.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharyya issued a stern warning on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt upcoming elections if the Election Commission (EC) did not address their concerns over the draft voters' list.
The BJP leader criticized Electoral Registration Officers for ignoring objections raised using Form 7 regarding inaccuracies in the voter rolls. Bhattacharyya accused officials of refusing to process these objections, despite thorough scrutiny by party workers.
Amidst ongoing protests across the state, the BJP further alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration sought to use an inaccurate voter list under a climate of intimidation. Bhattacharyya urged the Election Commission to personally investigate the situation, pointing to alleged electoral malpractice in regions such as Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CEC must answer how he can delete half of electorate, decide who forms govt: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Adhir Chowdhury's Sharp Critique Targets Mamata Banerjee Amid Coal Scam Probe
EC ignoring its own 20 years of statutory corrections, forcing voters to re-establish identity: CM Mamata Banerjee in new letter to CEC.
BJP won Maharashtra polls by stealing mandate with EC's help; they want to repeat it in Bengal, alleges Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.
ED transferred TMC data, poll strategies into their system during raids at I-PAC office, which is a crime, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.