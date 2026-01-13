Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP is trying to manipulate voter lists in Uttar Pradesh. He warned of FIRs against those involved in creating fake voters and called the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, akin to the NRC. Yadav urged party workers to inform citizens about the issue ahead of the 2027 elections.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate the voter list in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav warned that FIRs would be filed against those engaged in creating fake voters as part of this alleged scheme.
According to Yadav, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused for purposes akin to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He expressed concern over emerging discrepancies in voter lists following the SIR process, claiming that the BJP is desperate to undermine the democratic system.
Yadav emphasized the need for Samajwadi Party workers to engage citizens and promote party policies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP is involved in corrupt practices and illegal land occupancy across the state. Yadav expressed confidence that the BJP would be ousted in the upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAMSU Pushes for NRC Inclusion in Assam Electoral Rolls
AI Errors in Electoral Rolls Stir Controversy in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee Decries AI Blunders in Electoral Rolls
Goa Cong MP says he got ECI notice asking him to prove identity to retain name in electoral rolls
SC defers hearing to Jan 13 on pleas challenging EC’s special intensive revision of electoral rolls