Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate the voter list in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav warned that FIRs would be filed against those engaged in creating fake voters as part of this alleged scheme.

According to Yadav, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being misused for purposes akin to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He expressed concern over emerging discrepancies in voter lists following the SIR process, claiming that the BJP is desperate to undermine the democratic system.

Yadav emphasized the need for Samajwadi Party workers to engage citizens and promote party policies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP is involved in corrupt practices and illegal land occupancy across the state. Yadav expressed confidence that the BJP would be ousted in the upcoming elections.

