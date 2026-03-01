BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal
BJP national president Nitin Nabin claims that the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from West Bengal's electoral rolls targeted over '50 lakh infiltrators'. He criticized Mamata Banerjee for protecting illegal migrants. The controversial list revision, amidst election season, stirs political tension in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a sweeping political move, BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from West Bengal's voter rolls, claiming that more than 50 lakh infiltrators have been removed. He made these statements while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar during the 'Poriborton Yatra'.
Nabin accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding illegal migrants and exploiting them as a vote bank. He criticized the poor implementation of central schemes in the state and promised that BJP would bring genuine change if given power. He emphasized the need for a 'decisive government' to realize the dream of a developed Bengal.
The controversy comes as the state gears up for Assembly polls, with voter roll revisions marking a significant electoral shake-up. The Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee, has argued that the revisions could disenfranchise legitimate voters, accusing the BJP of using the process for political gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra': Dharmendra Pradhan Criticizes TMC's Handling of SIR and Central Funds
Mamata Banerjee trying to turn Bengal into hub of infiltrators, there's no law and order here: Union minister JP Nadda in Nadia.
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna in Kolkata on March 6 against 'arbitrary deletions' under SIR: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.
Poriborton Yatra: A Political March for Change in West Bengal
Mamata didi provided protection to infiltrators by helping them obtain fake documents, alleges BJP chief Nitin Nabin in West Bengal.