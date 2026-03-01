Left Menu

BJP's Bold Move: Electoral Rolls Overhaul Sparks Controversy in Bengal

BJP national president Nitin Nabin claims that the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from West Bengal's electoral rolls targeted over '50 lakh infiltrators'. He criticized Mamata Banerjee for protecting illegal migrants. The controversial list revision, amidst election season, stirs political tension in the state.

In a sweeping political move, BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced the deletion of 63.66 lakh names from West Bengal's voter rolls, claiming that more than 50 lakh infiltrators have been removed. He made these statements while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar during the 'Poriborton Yatra'.

Nabin accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of shielding illegal migrants and exploiting them as a vote bank. He criticized the poor implementation of central schemes in the state and promised that BJP would bring genuine change if given power. He emphasized the need for a 'decisive government' to realize the dream of a developed Bengal.

The controversy comes as the state gears up for Assembly polls, with voter roll revisions marking a significant electoral shake-up. The Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee, has argued that the revisions could disenfranchise legitimate voters, accusing the BJP of using the process for political gains.

