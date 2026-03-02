Jharkhand's Comprehensive Overhaul of Electoral Rolls Set for April
Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar announced the start of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in April. The initiative will follow the Election Commission's guidelines and be completed in one phase. An international conference on voter registration will also take place, with various institutions participating.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state would commence in April. According to Kumar, all preparations for the single-phase exercise, adhering to guidelines from the Election Commission, have been finalized.
The SIR had earlier rolled out in different phases across India, starting with Bihar and followed by 12 other states and Union Territories. The upcoming phase is anticipated to cover the remaining states.
In a related development, the Chief Electoral Office, in collaboration with the Central University of Jharkhand, is set to host an international conference focusing on voter registration and electoral rolls. The conference aims to gather insights from various democratic nations and academic institutions, partnering with local educational entities like IIM Ranchi, to prepare a comprehensive report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Marathi Conference Celebrates Linguistic Heritage
France and Lebanon Delay Key Conference Amid Regional Strikes
Tensions Rise as National Conference MP Criticizes J&K CM Over Khamenei Statement
DMK Gears Up for Mega State Conference, Eyes 2026 Elections
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.