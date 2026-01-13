China Visits Spark Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress

A political uproar unfolded as a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) arrived in India for official meetings. These encounters, which included a visit to the BJP headquarters and discussions with Congress leaders, incited a fierce exchange between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

The Congress party accused the BJP of hypocrisy, challenging them on their handling of Chinese territorial transgressions and questioning whether such issues were raised during the CPC meetings. In response, BJP emphasized that their meetings were conducted transparently, unlike what they claimed were secret agreements made by Congress in the past.

Despite the tension, BJP highlighted improved relations with China, citing resumed flights and ongoing trade discussions. However, Congress demanded accountability from the government on its China policy, insisting on transparency regarding meeting agendas and outcomes. As the political verbal sparring continued, both parties remained steadfast in their respective positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)