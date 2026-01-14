Denys Shmyhal: Ukraine's Steadfast Energy Minister Amid Crisis

Amid increasing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, Denys Shmyhal has been appointed as the new energy minister and first deputy prime minister, officials announced on Wednesday. The move highlights Ukraine's urgent need to fortify its energy infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.

Shmyhal, a seasoned government official who formerly served as the nation's prime minister, has been widely recognized for his ability to sustain economic stability and ensure the smooth operation of government activities following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

He holds the distinction of being Ukraine's longest-serving prime minister, having led the nation from 2020 until July 2025, prior to his appointment as defense minister.

