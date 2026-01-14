Left Menu

Denys Shmyhal: Ukraine's Steadfast Energy Minister Amid Crisis

Denys Shmyhal, former prime minister of Ukraine, appointed as energy minister and first deputy prime minister. He is praised for maintaining economic stability and government functions during Russian invasions since February 2022. Shmyhal is Ukraine's longest-serving prime minister, having led the government between 2020 and July 2025.

Amid increasing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, Denys Shmyhal has been appointed as the new energy minister and first deputy prime minister, officials announced on Wednesday. The move highlights Ukraine's urgent need to fortify its energy infrastructure amid ongoing hostilities.

Shmyhal, a seasoned government official who formerly served as the nation's prime minister, has been widely recognized for his ability to sustain economic stability and ensure the smooth operation of government activities following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

He holds the distinction of being Ukraine's longest-serving prime minister, having led the nation from 2020 until July 2025, prior to his appointment as defense minister.

